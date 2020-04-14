There are countless examples of the overpayment scam on this StackExchange. Whereby the victim believes that they've been sent money and is asked to send some of it elsewhere, and then the original payment is cancelled, or reversed, or found to be fraudulent.

So, supposing you've received a cheque or a bank transfer that you suspect might try to be reclaimed in some manner.

What process do you go through, with the bank, in order to verify that the money is "real" and is "really yours".

Presumably an individual can't just randomly decide to reverse an old payment after any arbitrary period. (Otherwise I could reverse a payment made to Amazon 4 years ago!) Likewise, it can't be the case that fraud anywhere in the history of a payment causes a reversal of every movement of that money thereafter (otherwise victim's outbound transaction would also be reversed and they wouldn't lose out).

Clearly, if a scammer sent me money and then forgot to reverse the transfer, then 10 years later, that transaction can't possibly be reversed!

So ... what process would I go through to verify and finalise a transfer. If I wanted to do so.

Note. This is NOT a question about the advisability of keeping or using such money if I confirmed it was now really mine. Just about how to establish whether its now finally mine in the first place.