I want to calculate a couple of metrics for portfolio. However, only examples I can find over the internet do not cover portfolio rebalances. Suppose the following scenario:

Jan 1st, buy portfolio for $10,000. Current portfolio value is $10,000 Mar 1st, invest additional $5,000 to the same portfolio (e.g. buy more stocks). Current portfolio value is X + $5,000, where X is a changed value of previously bought actives Apr 1st, Rebalance portfolio (e.g. sell some stocks, buy other). Current portfolio value is Y

How should YTD return be evaluated at each of these time points? What about other metrics for portfolio performance?

