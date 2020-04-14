Suppose I want to give someone a loan of $10,000, to be returned in a year. Naturally I would ask him to give me a single postponed cheque of $10,000 for a year. But I thought of a second option: ask for 10 posponed cheques of $1,000 each, all for the same date. The rationale is:

Maybe in a year his account contains less than $10,000 but more than $1,000. If I deposit a single large cheque, the cheque bounces and I get nothing (unless I go to collection, which I prefer to avoid). But if I deposit several small cheques, there is a higher chance that at least some of them are respected and I get some money back.

A single bounced cheque makes a single bad mark on the lender's credit report, while 10 cheques make 10 bad marks. Assuming the lender cares about his credit score, this may give him more incentive to pay in time.

Does this make any sense?