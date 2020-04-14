I try read Balance Sheets for investing, and I thought of this trick.

What company directors can do is: they can say, you know, we need to write these assets down. We need to mark them down actually. The stock I'm buying in the target isn't worth as much as they say it's worth. The debt book isn't worth what they say it's worth. So what they do is: they find the excuse to decrease this number [Assets]. Let's say the purchase price of $100, but the directors can find a way to get that number down to $75. That obviously increases goodwill to $25. We've just said: well people can ignore goodwill. Stick it on the balance sheet. Worry about impairing it later. But that's a brilliant trick because basically what the directors have done is, to tuck in a little $5 provision (as it's called), a little bit of cushion in there, which (if the company they've just bought doesn't perform as well as they expect after the acquisition date) they'll release back into the profit and loss account.

Without going through the sort of nitty-gritty accounting, writing down the assets you are buying allows the predator's directors to put a little bit of cushioning in the accounts for use later. So it can really (if they get it wrong, if they can't run the business post acquisition) there's a little bit of bounce in there, ready to be released back into the profit loss account to help them out.