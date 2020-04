Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago.

I get my mail scanned and sometimes receive checks that I need to deposit. While most banks now (finally) offer deposit by mobile app, this doesn't work great when I only have a digital image of the check. Are there any banks that accept scanned images directly and for free? This used to be more common before the advent of mobile deposit, but Googling just now didn't produce any fruitful results.