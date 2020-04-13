I am executor of my aunt's estate. She was owner of a life insurance policy (no contingent owner) on her husband who is still alive. I am the beneficiary. Her will stipulates that I am the beneficiary of all of her estate as well. I believe that the ownership of the policy insuring her ex-husband passes to the estate but the insurance company is saying that since he is over 18 and the insured, that he must become the owner. The policy was established when both she and he were adults; he was not a minor.
I would say that it is true that it passes to you, but so do the payments. I guess you have to weigh up if that is worth it. Anyway the best thing is to call up the insurer and explain what has happened and ask them what the next steps are. If what you think is true, you will have to follow their procedures in order to take it over, which I bet will require a death certficate, your identification and a copy of the will go to them