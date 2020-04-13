One of the most annoying things to me about credit cards is the expiration date. Whenever my card expires, I have to call or go online with half a dozen merchants to "update" the expiration date to whatever the new one is. My blank checks, and for that matter my bank account itself, don't expire in any way as long as I keep everything open.

Is there such a thing as a major (usable at more than one merchant) credit card without a specific expiration date? I'm well aware that a card can be revoked or closed even before the expiration date has been reached, so it would seem that a good-indefinitely card could work - as long as the bank still accepts the transaction it wouldn't matter if the card itself was issued two weeks ago or in 1976.

Is this a financial product that can be obtained from certain banks if one knows where to look? Is it something that exists in theory, but is only really offered to the ultra-wealthy? Is there a law that says that such a thing can't legally exist?

To be clear, I'm not asking about a credit card that is literally good until the heat death of the universe no matter what happens, but one that is good indefinitely until some positive action is taken to close it - e.g. customer calls to close it, the bank closes it for failing to pay, the bank goes bankrupt, etc.