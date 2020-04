Thanks for looking into my post. I have below questions. 1) If we are in recession, How come the stocks are rising up and up? Is it dead cat bounce? 2) How come the real estate market prices are too high? 3) How come people are buying above two even though its too pricey? 4) Is it right time to buy house or stocks or to wait? 5) If its to wait then how long do we need to wait? Thanks for your responses.