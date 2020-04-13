I didn't file taxes due to my zero income within the last two years. I'm 40 years old. My daughter was claiming me as dependent in 2018, 2019.

This year I got a job. So far I earned $2,000 year to date. I'm not sure I'll be able to cross the $4,000 threshold to get out of my daughter's "dependent list". It may or may not happen this year. So far I only earned $2,000 year to date.

So I'm not sure if I qualify for a corona virus NON_FILER relief. This IRS link is quite confusing to me. Should I apply or not? I read this article and it says "you don't qualify if someone claimed you as a dependent". But this year, it is possible for me to cross the $4,000 earnings. So do I qualify or not?