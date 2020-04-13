0

I'm an international graduate student living in California. This year, I received both W2 and 1042-S forms (Half the year I was on a fellowship grant and the other half I was being an RA). I have filed the 1040nr for federal tax return purposes. I was halfway through filing 540nr that I faced a problem. I'm not quite sure where to enter the 1042-S information on 2019 Schedule CA (540nr). I couldn't find any fields for scholarship and fellowship grants like line 12 in 1040nr. It's not a wage so I can't exactly report it in line 1 either.

To be honest, I'm not sure whether it's state taxable or not. There is not any state withholding tax fields in the 1042-S. I decided not to enter it, however, the instructions for line 9 column A, states that the amount should be equal to line 35 on 1040nr (which includes scholarship and fellowship grants).

I should also mention that my country doesn't have a treaty with the US.

Any tips regarding this problem would be appreciated.

