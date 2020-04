USDCAD pair has moved 41.90 pips in my favour @ 0.01 lots (broker showing profit of $3.01)

USDJPY pair has moved 52.30 pips against me @ 0.01 lots (broker showing loss of -$4.85)

At $0.10 per pip (0.01 lot) the margin on; USDCAD pair (41.90 pips * $0.10 - $3.01 listed profit = 1.18) while USDJPY pair (52.30 pips * $0.10 - $4.84 listed loss = 0.39)

It seems my profit margins are calculated at a higher "spread" than my loss? am i missing something here? thanks.