Let's use this example for US taxes: let's say someone losses $50,000 in the stock market one year, then makes $50,000 the next year. Do they pay $0 in taxes for the latter year?

I see that you can deduct $3,000 per year from losses with a schedule D. But, I heard somewhere that you don't pay taxes on any stock profits until you break even on losses from previous years. Is this true?