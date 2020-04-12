0

Can someone help me out here. I called and verified my identification but the gentleman never gave me a IP PIN so I can't file without it. He said my return for 2018 should come in May but I still need to file for 2019 but can't use the online tool to get IP PIN number. Who can I call? Everythings closed.

Here is your error(s): Issue : Business Rule IND-181-01 - The Primary Taxpayer did not enter a valid Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN). Please visit www.irs.gov/getanippin for further information and resubmit your return with the correct number.

The following information may help you determine the form at issue: Field/Xpath: /efile:Return/efile:ReturnHeader/efile:Filer[1]/efile:PrimarySSN

