I want to automate trading strategies and keep up with their evolution on a small portfolio (a few hundreds of € or $). The strategies I intend to test are not based on rapidity nor frequency (< 10 orders a day), hence no need for the quickest data.
Thus I am looking for a commission-free broker (with an API service) who delivers services including as many instruments as possible included in the following :
- Options (on stocks & index)
- Stocks
- CFD
- ETF
These terms remind you of Robinhood or other comission-free brokers available in the US ? Yes it does for me too.
Do you know the name(s?) of a similar institution existing for European citizens ? (France, most specifically)
Thank you :)