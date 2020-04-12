I want to automate trading strategies and keep up with their evolution on a small portfolio (a few hundreds of € or $). The strategies I intend to test are not based on rapidity nor frequency (< 10 orders a day), hence no need for the quickest data.

Thus I am looking for a commission-free broker (with an API service) who delivers services including as many instruments as possible included in the following :

Options (on stocks & index)

Stocks

CFD

ETF

These terms remind you of Robinhood or other comission-free brokers available in the US ? Yes it does for me too.

Do you know the name(s?) of a similar institution existing for European citizens ? (France, most specifically)

Thank you :)