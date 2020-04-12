I've had a relationship for a month with a woman I met online. She is selling some things to make money to buy medicine from Africa for her mother. She wants me to give the buyer of the items my bank account info so he can put the money in my account, which I will then use to purchase the meds. I feel like this is a scam but I have feelings for the woman and don't want to believe she would scam me.
How do you know she even exists? – Rodrigo de Azevedo 56 mins ago
I've seen pictures. She showed me a pic of her holding her driver's license so I could verify it was her. – user97086 52 mins ago
Sure sounds like a scam to me, too.
This is very typical, the scammer crafts some baffling scenario that requires you to serve as a middle-man in a financial transaction. Typically it also requires the middle-man to compromise their bank information or to receive money in a way that is reversible while sending money in a way that is not reversible.
You are right to be suspicious, and they will try to make you feel bad for not wanting to participate. The fact is there is no reasonable explanation for why you need to be involved in this transaction. Likely if you suggest alternatives that don't put you at risk they will get frustrated and insistent.
Get her to send it to you via Zelle or PayPal instead.
It will be the third party, whom I don't know, who will be depositing the money. Apparently he wanted to use Bitcoin at first but I said no because I read there was a high chance of fraud. – user97086 48 mins ago
There is about a 100% chance of fraud anyway. – James McLeod 45 mins ago