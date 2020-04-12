Sure sounds like a scam to me, too.

This is very typical, the scammer crafts some baffling scenario that requires you to serve as a middle-man in a financial transaction. Typically it also requires the middle-man to compromise their bank information or to receive money in a way that is reversible while sending money in a way that is not reversible.

You are right to be suspicious, and they will try to make you feel bad for not wanting to participate. The fact is there is no reasonable explanation for why you need to be involved in this transaction. Likely if you suggest alternatives that don't put you at risk they will get frustrated and insistent.