I'm going to guess that by a complete mapping of stocks that you want a list that breaks down stocks by sector. If so, go to FINVIZ.COM, select screeners and you'll see about 7,500+ stocks and ETFs in the list.

Two of the many filters include Sector and Industry. It's not identical to your GICS but it's in the ballpark. Unfortunately, the free screener lists 20 securities per page so if you want the entire list, you're either going to have to cut & paste 384 pages or know how to automate a data scrape.