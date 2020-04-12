As per Tax if you leave the UK to live abroad:

You cannot use HMRC’s online services to tell them you’re leaving the UK. Instead, you need to: send your tax return by post

use commercial software

get help from a professional, such as an accountant

I'm confused, because I found another document that claims that I actually can do this online: Get your Income Tax right if you're leaving the UK .

Claim tax relief or a tax refund if you've left the UK by using the online form service or P85 postal form.

And then it points to this interactive guide.

Which one is it? Can I let them know I left the UK online, or do I need to fill the form, print it and send it via international post?