Let's take an example of airline companies like AIR FRANC KLM.

They don't manifest a steady growth to hope that the share would value more in the future, at the same time they don't pay any dividend. in addition to this, they are prone to risks like CoronaVirus.

Still, people do buy their shares.

This question may be a duplication of this, but the answers here suppose that it's because the company would be more valuable in the future (like IT companies)

I see benefits of buying their shares right now because the company will recover from the Coronavirus, then selling it in the future, but when the price is stable, I don't see any benefits fo buying it, but still, people do?

I'm I missing something