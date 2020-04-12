I am looking to open a business for just several transactions which consist on:

1- Buying merchandise overseas (not importing into USA or making use of such merchandise) 2- Selling the same merchandise to customers overseas

At the end of the day, I will only execute a few operations and they will be just cash-flow driven as the merchandise will be acquired overseas and resold right away to my customer also overseas. I am acting as an agent/broker.

My need is to receive money Wires from the customer and pay back the vendor (keeping my profit beforehand).

What kind of company is recommended? Can I open a Sole Proprietorship for this type of business structure?