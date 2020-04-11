I'm self-employed in California and my biggest client (>90% of my billable hours) is not able to pay due to cash flow disruptions related to Covid19. I've agreed to continue working and billing as usual, and allow them to defer all payment for at least 3 months. I'm fully aware of how dumb this sounds, but that's not my question.

The CARES act makes self-employed people like me eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. If I were not working, I would be fully eligible. If I were working a reduced number of hours, I would be eligible.

I am working, and I am billing, and I expect to probably be paid in full, someday. But I'm not currently getting paid, and I don't expect to for a while.

Do I qualify for unemployment benefits? I would appreciate any official guidance for this situation, or a recommendation on how I can find out.