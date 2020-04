Suppose I do some work, as a freelancer, in exchange for Ether tokens, but I do not sell them right away. I hold them for a while, but eventually dispose of them within the same UK tax year.

Do I have to pay Income Tax and National Insurance based on the market value of the Ether tokens at the time of receiving them, or when I billed the client? I assume I have to pay Capital Gains tax if I sell the tokens later and realise a gain, but how should I calculate my cost basis?