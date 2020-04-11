Let's say, if the company would match my 401K contribution, up to 5%, and with the current 2020 limit of $19500 and $6500 for age 50 and above for catch up, it is $26,000.

Each paycheck every two weeks, we can elect to contribute up to 75% of our pay towards 401K, and the company will match 4.5% of that current paycheck. The company will match the bonus paycheck as well.

(even though we can contribute up to 75%, I think most people will contribute at most 20% or 30%).

But what if we contribute too much, and after half of a year, we have already reached the $26,000 limit? At that point, will the company find that, "we'd like to keep on matching 4.5% of your paycheck, but since you have already maxed out the amount, you can't contribute any more and therefore, we can't keep on matching"?

There are some things technical: