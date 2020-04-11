Candlestick chart: Price opened at point A ($ 30.00) Sellers moved into the market and pushed the price down , point B ($29.89)
Why sellers want to move price down? Should they look to sell for higher price instead?
They might have options that trigger at the lower price.