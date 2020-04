Example for 2019 US taxes: let's say a single filer made $10,000 in ordinary income and $35,000 in long term capital gains. Would they pay $0 in taxes?

From my research, it's a 0% tax rate on long term capital gains from $0-$39,375 for a single filer. Also, there's the standard $12,000 deduction on ordinary income.

Are these calculations correct to pay $0 on 2019 taxes?