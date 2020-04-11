Won new car in contest in Texas USA. Sold for a $5000 loss to dealership. Received form to report win on my taxes. How do I report loss from sale on my taxes?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 4 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Won new car in contest in Texas USA. Sold for a $5000 loss to dealership. Received form to report win on my taxes. How do I report loss from sale on my taxes?