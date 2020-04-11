I moved to US in 30th-May-2019 on work visa and I spent 3 weeks working in India in December.
Would some of my US income be allocated to India in this case? And would I need to pay taxes on this income in India?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I moved to US in 30th-May-2019 on work visa and I spent 3 weeks working in India in December.
Would some of my US income be allocated to India in this case? And would I need to pay taxes on this income in India?