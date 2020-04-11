Suppose I borrow money and use it to buy stock, expecting the stock price to raise short-term.

HMRC provides clear instructions on futures and contracts-for-difference (CFDs), but none on custom types of leverage, that is, when a trader borrows money from place and buys the stock from another.

Can the charged interest be subtracted from the net gain (or loss) of the trade?

Note: the question is about the UK taxation system. In the US, the answer seems to be yes, as per schwab.com: