I have accounts at TDAmeritrade, BitFlyer, Bit2C, Toro, and Kraken and have been looking at a lot of 'how to fund your account' pages at other exchanges, but like bono have yet to find what I'm looking for, namely an exchange I can a. fund with bitcoin (to get an initial balance) and b. upon which I can trade stocks (and ideally commodities as well). I wouldn't mind if I had to trade btc->fiat on the site to trade stocks using fiat, the idea is to avoid international wire transfer fees which I find annoying.

