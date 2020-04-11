0

I have an issue in my bank in Lebanon, where banks are restricting wire transfers what so ever through implementing capital control.

I need to bring my money to the USA, where I reside.

What is the right way to repatriate the money back to US.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Dr A is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dr A is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.