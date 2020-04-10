I’m curious about how you would deal with the following sources of capital in a WACC calculation. The company is a startup with some unique arrangements and a complex ownership and capital structure. Any links or resources on these subjects would be greatly appreciated!

Source 1 - The company has an arrangement with a U.S. state government to fund the development of certain technologies. This funding is reported on the balance sheet as short-term and long-term “amounts payable” to the state agency which provided the funding. Repayment of the funding occurs as products which are developed through the funding are sold. Let’s say the agreement calls for 2% of revenue from the sale of these products to be repaid.

Source 2 - This company also has an arrangement with an equipment supplier that 50% of all revenue from products that were manufactured using the equipment are paid to the supplier until the balance is paid off. This is reported on the balance sheet as “Term note payable to supplier.”

Question: Does this funding count as invested capital? Seeing it reported on the balance sheet as “long-term amounts payable to” and "note payable to" makes me think that it does. And I would say it behaves a lot more like invested capital than trade debt. But how would you determine the cost of this capital?

Thank you in advance for any advice related to this!