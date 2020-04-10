Around 5 years ago I started investing my savings by individually picking stocks with the intention of holding them. So basically Buy & Hold strategy mainly focusing on companies that pay dividend, but not restricted to them. I do cost averaging, by buying a fixed amount each 2 months of the stocks I want to have in my portfolio that I find cheap at that moment.

The strategy goes reasonably well, meaning that I can bear the market drops without suffering.

That being said, I am looking for an ETF in order to add another layer of diversification. Because I already try to pick individual stocks, I want an ETF that diversifies the most.

The problem I face is the huge amount of ETFs that one can find. For a product that is intended to diversify, it is really overwhelming such an offer of different products. The more I research, the more I find that people tend to hold different ETFs. Now, I just want one ETF, one to include them all, sort of.

Therefore, I am asking for a recommendation on which to choose (please bear in mind that I am investing from Europe). The closest to what I am looking for seems to be the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF.

But then, as I said, there are lots of options, For example, FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF looks interesting. But choosing this one would mean that I am favouring companies that pay a high dividend, Right?

So, in terms of diversification and for Buy & Hold, What would be the best ETF?