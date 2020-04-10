I recently learned about the LTCM fiasco and I find it ludicrous. From Wikipedia:

Initially successful with annualized return of over 21% (after fees) in its first year, 43% in the second year and 41% in the third year, in 1998 it lost $4.6 billion in less than four months due to a combination of high leverage and exposure to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and 1998 Russian financial crisis.

How was this possible, given that among the C-level executives of this company, you could've found folks who won the Nobel prize in economics? Were they completely blind to the risk they exposed themselves to?

Then, about this:

... for a $3.6 billion recapitalization under the supervision of the Federal Reserve. The fund liquidated and dissolved in early 2000.

Did the Federal Reserve and the banks effectively bail out the shareholders of LGTM?