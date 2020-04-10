0

I have bought a car for $7700 back in October. I had to fix plenty of things after that, but it never left me stranded. I have spent $2000 more on fixes and $1000 on maintenance. Now it seemingly only have smaller issues, but they annoy me.

I since discovered that this is unreliable model, and should not have bought it in the first place. If I sell it now (lets put aside the current market state because of COVID-19) I would get around $6200.

Would it be worth to sell it, if a complete engine replacement would not cost more than another $3000?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
stihl is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Define what you value. Define how you want to assign risk. – paulj 1 hour ago
  • You mean if I value money over reliability? What do you mean by assigning risk? – stihl 52 mins ago
0

Many people that run used cars do their own auto repair. Or many people that run used cars have a car model of particular interest.

So when considering the cost of auto repair done by auto repair shops, the financing cost of a new car under warranty is probably appealing.

I would suggest buying the new car of interest but with a plan of keeping the car some certain number years so as to average the cost. However that plan returns to the problem of maintaining the car after the warranty ends. So the next suggestion is to finance new cars of low to moderate cost.

Actually, to investors, I often recommend premium rear-wheel-drive coupes or sedans with 2.0L turbocharged engines. The 2.0L turbocharged engine represents less fuel use than a V6, less air-pollution, and a lower car cost but the engines are well developed for the premium model cars.

|improve this answer|||||
  • Erm... How does this answer my question? – stihl 52 mins ago
  • My suggestion overall was to sell the used car and finance a new car under warranty. – S Spring 28 mins ago
  • Thank you. The thing is, I have read plenty stories of worthless warranties. White Lamborghini became yellow, they offered a repaint and no compensation, Fords with rust after 1 year, again, only restoring and no compensation, etc. I also think that you cannot know how reliable a new model is, since it did not pass the "trial of time" yet. – stihl 8 mins ago
0

How much do you value reliability?

Can you afford a reliable option?

These two questions should be in your mind when deciding which car make, model and year to purchase.

For example, I value reliability above anything else, and can afford a reliable option, so I buy only new Toyotas.

Where I live, in the new car market reliability is not for some reason priced in to the vehicle. A Toyota costs practically as much as an equivalent Peugeot.

However, for old cars the reliability of the particular make and model starts to affect the used car price a lot. So an old Toyota is not a better purchase than an old Peugeot because the reliability is "priced in". But if purchasing a new car, it would be foolish to choose anything other than a Toyota.

If you decide that your purchase was a mistake, and can afford a non-mistake, cut your potential losses, sell it and buy a more reliable car to replace it.

If you on the other hand cannot afford a non-mistake, you should start to create a budget for how to keep the car in a running condition. Do discard it when it's so broken that it doesn't make sense to continue driving it. Generally, for someone who does not value reliability, the cheapest miles/kilometers can be obtained with a used car and not with a new car. The miles/kilometers are not risk free, however.

Also, an option to consider. A long, long time ago I purchased a used car that was a mistake. Got rid of it and replaced with the smallest new Toyota that was available. I essentially admitted I did a mistake, and decided to move to a much smaller car because I couldn't afford a new large car. If you physically fit into a small car, consider such a car: the smaller the car, the cheaper it is to purchase and to run.

If you decide to change your car, do replace it with something that is much more reliable and much newer. It doesn't make sense to purchase car of year X, then admit you did a mistake, purchase car of year X+1, then admit you did a mistake, purchase car of year X+2, and so on... So do move to a much newer and more reliable car, if you decide to change your car.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

stihl is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.