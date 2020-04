Recently we had a baby and planning to buy a home. Is now a good time to buy a home? In my area houses are around 650K. I have the following questions.

Is it good time to buy a home? Interest rate mortgage companies are charging @ 5-5.25%. Is it high? Is it really worth it or stay in a rented home? Mortgage company asking us to put 72K down payment but we have only 20K. What should I do now?