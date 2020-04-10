Let's say the base salary is $150k, if company A matches 100% of your 401k contribution, but up to 4.5% of your pay. So it is $6750 per year.

If company B matches 50% of your 401k contribution, but up to 9% of your pay. So it is $6750 per year too.

So does it matter really?

I think the difference is

you get to accumulate slightly earlier because the company match more to begin with... for company A, you contribute 4.5% and company matches 4.5% to make it 9% total, but for company B, you contribute 9% and company matches 4.5% to make it 13.5% total? So company B forces you "save more for retirement"? For company A, you can "voluntarily" contribute 9% to make it 13.5% total yourself.

In terms of how much the company matches (and give to you), it is the percentage they match times the max percentage, so 100% x 4.5% and 50% x 9% would be the same thing?