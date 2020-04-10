3

I am self-employed in the United States, and am working on long-term projects. Most years I don't make much (lets say $20k), but every 4-8 years, after a large project is complete, I expect to get a big spike of income (lets say $200k). I would get taxed that year at a high rate, around 33%, even though if you had averaged out my income over the years, it would warrant closer to a 22% tax bracket.

Is there a way I can structure things so that the income gets more or less averaged out over the years? Right now I just have an LLC and pass through all my income. Maybe I could benefit from some kind of salary structure? I'm not that well versed in tax things, so I might be missing some options.

Thanks!

