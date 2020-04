What is the logic of the Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) formula? Don't understand how

DSO = (Accounts Receivables) / (Revenue) X 360

can be interpreted as "days to collect the portion of revenue that becomes AR".

I can see that we can take

avg(Accounts Receivables YoY) / avg(Revenue YoY)

to see the ratio of AR generated by revenue, but not sure how multiplying this by days-in-a-year relates in any way to the days to collect that AR.

Can someone please explain?