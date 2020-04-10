0

We are facing a crisis right now, a lot of people is losing their jobs and are going to be in financial problems.

I'm curious about what happens with the money. Let's say airlines go out of business, and a lot of people gets laid off, these people will have no money for paying rent, so the landlord isn't getting money either, and can't pay that mortgage, so the bank is going to stop receiving money, and the problem continues.

So my question is, what happens with the money, is had to go somewhere, but looks like no one is getting it, and everyone is without any money.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
IAmJulianAcosta is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Most of our money is "Digital", i.e. a record in the computer of the Banks.

The total amount of printed and "Digital" money varies during recession: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fractional-reserve_banking#Money_multiplier

The speed of which money changes hands also varies during recession: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Velocity_of_money#Illustration

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

IAmJulianAcosta is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.