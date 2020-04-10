We are facing a crisis right now, a lot of people is losing their jobs and are going to be in financial problems.

I'm curious about what happens with the money. Let's say airlines go out of business, and a lot of people gets laid off, these people will have no money for paying rent, so the landlord isn't getting money either, and can't pay that mortgage, so the bank is going to stop receiving money, and the problem continues.

So my question is, what happens with the money, is had to go somewhere, but looks like no one is getting it, and everyone is without any money.