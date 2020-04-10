0

I filed a 1040NR-EZ tax return in 2018. later on I realized that I had an HSA opened in 2017 which requires Form 8889 and the non-simplified 1040NR to be filed. my own HSA contribution was $0.01.

I might not file an amended form as the difference in AGI is merely 1 cent. My only concern is that if I don't do this way, IRS might not recognize the established date for this HSA since the agent never saw form 8889 in the beginning. In this case, if in later year I wanna reimburse myself for the eligible medical expense, will IRS question when my first HSA was established?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Jason is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Your logic seems sound. What was the motivation for opening an HSA with a penny contribution? – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago

Your Answer

Jason is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.