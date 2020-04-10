In typical 401(k) plans, the investment of the employee's contributions (as well as employer matching funds) must be in the mutual funds that are made available by the plan administrator. Current regulations require that the plan must offer certain types of mutual funds, including stock funds, bond funds, etc. Gone are the days when all the money went into a guaranteed income fund (basically an annuity offered by an insurance company).

A few plans do offer a self-managed option in which the employee sets up a brokerage account (usually through the plan administrator so that using (for instance) Schwab's brokerage when the plan administrator is (for instance) Fidelity) and has a wider choice of investments. However, such self-managed options generally come with much higher fees than the regular 401(k) plan options (which themselves often are mediocre mutual funds with high expense ratios, and sometimes are load funds or funds with 12b-1 fees).

So, yes, you can do what you are proposing (assuming your 401(k) plan administrator offers a brokerage option in addition to certain specific funds) but do take a look at the fee structure; it is important.