For example, our company's 401K has an easy choice of "BlackRock US
index fund" (for Dow Jones 30 DJI) using Fidelity, and does not
require opening a broker account. Is it a good choice just to start
using it, and be able to start an 401K account ASAP so we don't miss
any paycheck contribution and company matching?
This is one of the best parts of the 401K. You can put your money into any fund they offer from the first paycheck, without having to worry about fund minimums. If a few checks later you have decided that you want to spread your money across a different set of funds, you can do so without worrying about the tax implications.
And then, after one or two months, we can open up a brokerage account,
buy Fidelity 500 (FXAIX) or SPY, and then in our account, we will have
2 investment types? And then after 2 or 5 years, we can see how they
perform, and we can sell one and consolidate into the other one?
Some plans do allow employees to open a brokerage account within the 401K, which then greatly increases the investment possibilities. They may have a requirement for a minimum amount of time you have to be in the plan before you can open the account. It may also have a minimum account size, which could mean it takes more than 1 or 2 months to make that level.
You have to pay attention to the fees involved in the brokerage account. It is possible that they charge a higher fee for money in the brokerage account.