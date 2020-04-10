For example, our company's 401K has an easy choice of "BlackRock US index fund" (for Dow Jones 30 DJI) using Fidelity, and does not require opening a broker account. Is it a good choice just to start using it, and be able to start an 401K account ASAP so we don't miss any paycheck contribution and company matching?

And then, after one or two months, we can open up a brokerage account, buy Fidelity 500 (FXAIX) or SPY, and then in our account, we will have 2 investment types? And then after 2 or 5 years, we can see how they perform, and we can sell one and consolidate into the other one? I think one advantage of it being in 401K is that even if there is any gain, we don't have to pay tax on it for this switch of investment type?