Certainly invest in a favorite small-cap stock if it has particular prospects and if it has plenty of cash and no debt.

Or since OPEC+ just took half of the oversupply of oil off the market then consider investing in oil or in the Russian ruble or in the Mexican peso.

Or since the dollar is down in recent days consider investing in gold. Or find a better commodity deal in platinum.

Or since the FRB is buying corporate bonds that recently lost investment-grade status then consider investing in fallen-angels.

In fact oil, ruble, peso, gold, or platinum can be invested-in using large amounts of leverage and the investments can be buy-side or sell-side.

Stock or bonds can be invested-in using standard brokerage-account margin leverage.

Mortgage REIT's are a puzzle because while the FRB is buying mortgages there are also expected to be large numbers of defaults on mortgages. Look for FNMA and GNMA mortgage bonds only.