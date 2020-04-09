Most likely it would be classified as a breach of contract or something similar. The actual statute of limitations on such debt would be state-dependent.

But if I read between the lines of your question, I think the classification is irrelevant. Consumer debt" expiring" does not magically make the debt go away. It just limits the time that collectors can use the courts to try and collect the debt. They can still call you to try and collect, report negatively to credit bureaus, and add penalties and fees until the debt is paid.

So if you're thinking that your tuition bill will magically go away after years of not being paid, you are incorrect. The school (or a collector) will most likely take you to court before the statute of limitations is up if the amount is significant, in which case you can have a judgment against you that does not expire.

They might just write it off if it's not large enough to be worth their time and effort, but if it's that small you should just pay it and get it over with.