I’ve been talking to a sugar daddy for a couple days and he wants to mobile transfer me 200$. He wants me to buy 150$ worth of google play gift cards for him and then keep 50$ for myself. Is this a scam?
1yes this is scam. You can search this website for "gift cards" and find explanation of why it works – aaaaa says reinstate Monica 15 mins ago
2Does this answer your question? A guy scammed me, but he gave me a bank account number & routing number. Can I use that to take out what he owes me? – Pete B. 11 mins ago