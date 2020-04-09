I bought a house 2 years ago, but due to the current pandemic fears, I'm already refinancing my mortgage to get an interest rate that's a full percentage point lower than before. I originally put down 20% of the purchase/appraisal price to avoid paying PMI. There's now a bit of a snag in the refinancing, since the new appraisal for the house came in a few percent lower than before. If I just transferred the loan balance, I'd be above 80% LTV, and would have to pay mortgage insurance. The gap between the loan balance and 80% LTV under the new appraisal is roughly $15,000, and PMI would cost me about $1,500 a year. My normal payment would put me back at 80% LTV in a few years.

My question is, is it worthwhile to pay an additional "down payment" of $15,000 at closing to put me at 80% LTV and avoid PMI? The way I'm thinking about it, I effectively will be paying 10% interest on that $15k over the next year due to PMI. In fact, it seems that as one gets closer to 80% LTV, PMI gets relatively more expensive - if you're even $1 over 80% LTV, you still need to pay the full PMI amount, the same as if you're at 90% or 95% LTV. At that point, it seems pretty clear you'd be better off paying the $1 than saving it and being charged ~$150 for PMI that month. I have the money available to put into the mortgage, but have been putting it in other investments to get a better ROI than the interest on my mortgage. But the PMI seems like quite a rub here - is my way of thinking about this as paying 10% interest (or more) on the amount over 80% LTV reasonable, or is there any other consideration to make?