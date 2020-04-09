0

I bought a house 2 years ago, but due to the current pandemic fears, I'm already refinancing my mortgage to get an interest rate that's a full percentage point lower than before. I originally put down 20% of the purchase/appraisal price to avoid paying PMI. There's now a bit of a snag in the refinancing, since the new appraisal for the house came in a few percent lower than before. If I just transferred the loan balance, I'd be above 80% LTV, and would have to pay mortgage insurance. The gap between the loan balance and 80% LTV under the new appraisal is roughly $15,000, and PMI would cost me about $1,500 a year. My normal payment would put me back at 80% LTV in a few years.

My question is, is it worthwhile to pay an additional "down payment" of $15,000 at closing to put me at 80% LTV and avoid PMI? The way I'm thinking about it, I effectively will be paying 10% interest on that $15k over the next year due to PMI. In fact, it seems that as one gets closer to 80% LTV, PMI gets relatively more expensive - if you're even $1 over 80% LTV, you still need to pay the full PMI amount, the same as if you're at 90% or 95% LTV. At that point, it seems pretty clear you'd be better off paying the $1 than saving it and being charged ~$150 for PMI that month. I have the money available to put into the mortgage, but have been putting it in other investments to get a better ROI than the interest on my mortgage. But the PMI seems like quite a rub here - is my way of thinking about this as paying 10% interest (or more) on the amount over 80% LTV reasonable, or is there any other consideration to make?

  • How much will you save with the lower interest rate (and how much of that gets lost to PMI)? What is your current interest rate and what is the new rate? Are these 10, 15, 20, 30 year loans? – yoozer8 5 mins ago

