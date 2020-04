First time shorting stock just want to make sure I limit my losses correctly. Say I short 100 shares of SPY and $272 and I want to get out(cover my short) if it goes above $285 would the following sequence be right?

Initiate transaction Action:SELL SHORT 100 shares of SPY. Initiate second transaction Action: BUY Type:STOP 100 shares SPY at $285 stop price.