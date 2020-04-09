0

I understand the basic cases of how longing/shorting works and how two parties with opposing price predictions can make a derivative contract to settle in cash when the price of an asset goes up or down.

But looking at the cryptocurrency exchanges that offer leveraged trading like Bitmex I wonder how is it done when there's an unequal number of parties?

Let's say 10 users want to bet the asset price will go up, and only 2 users want to bet it will go down, and they all bet on equal amounts.

Where will the counterparties for the unmatched 8 users come from?

