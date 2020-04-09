My father recently passed away, leaving my disabled mother on her own. She is unable to manage her household affairs, so I will be doing so until I can secure a stable arrangement for her care.

I would like to know if it is allowed/wise to use their credit card to pay for the expenses I will be incurring, e.g. for the cremation and lawyer fees and then for expenses I'll be incurring for my mom's care (e.g. picking up prescriptions, caretaker services), or is it better to pay for everything myself and reimburse myself from my mother's bank account.

I live in the United States.

My thanks