My father recently passed away, leaving my disabled mother on her own. She is unable to manage her household affairs, so I will be doing so until I can secure a stable arrangement for her care.

I would like to know if it is allowed/wise to use their credit card to pay for the expenses I will be incurring, e.g. for the cremation and lawyer fees and then for expenses I'll be incurring for my mom's care (e.g. picking up prescriptions, caretaker services), or is it better to pay for everything myself and reimburse myself from my mother's bank account.

I live in the United States.

  • If your mother can pay for it out of her bank account, why use a credit card? – D Stanley 47 mins ago
  • because I have to provide payment at point-of-sale, e.g. at the pharmacy, so it's either my credit card or hers. Thanks! – Duke Leto 33 mins ago
    I believe technically (credit card contract?) only a card holder is supposed to user their credit card. Given that the expenses are for the estate/her benefit, all of those expenses should be reimbursed either directly from her accounts or paid to you for her expenses. For estate expenses, that should go through probate (if required). Really it depends on who might object (siblings or other family members), but realistically it is about what happens when the sales clerk asks for identification. – Morrison Chang 15 mins ago

