I've been learning about options trading, but the one thing I haven't explicitly read anywhere is how you actually lock in (i.e. cash out/collect earnings) from options trading.

Take the following example:

Company XYZ currently has a stock price of $50. I am bullish about company XYZ, so I purchase a single long call option contract with a contract price of $3.00 and a strike price of $55.

I pay $300 for the contract ($3.00 * 100 shares) and I have a breakeven point of $53.

Now some amazing news comes out about company XYZ and their stock skyrockets to $75. At this point I want to lock in my gains. Based off of everything I've read this far, to realize those gains I would have to do the following.

  1. Exercise my right to buy 100 Shares of XYZ at $55/share
  2. Once those 100 shares are issued to me, turn around and immediately sell those shares?

So my total profit would look something like this?

($55 * 100 shares) - $300 premium I paid for the contract = $5,200

Current value of XYZ stock: $75 * 100 = $7500

Total Profit: $2,300 (Excluding tax's and fees)

Are my assumptions correct, is that really the only way gains are realized or is there an alternative method to realizing gains?

You may want to read upon 4 Ways to Trade Options.

Assuming you bought an American-style call option, your maximum net asset value at Tp (present time), which is later than Tb (buy time), is the greater of the following:

  1. Intrinsic value, which is what you described. If you exercise now, you buy the shares at $55 a piece and sell them higher, cashing in the profit.
  2. Market value. You can sell to close the option position and pass the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying shares to another trader.

In the vast majority of the scenarios when Tp is before Te (expiration time), the market value is higher than the intrinsic value. Just look up the price for your option in either your broker's web interface or other data providers like optionsprofitcalculator.com.

