I filed my Income tax through TurboTax on or about March 28. My return was accepted on March 28 with a payment made through my bank on March 31. As of today, April 8, the money has not been taken from my account. What is the problem?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 18 times
New contributor
-
1When you say, "payment made through my bank on March 31," is that a date you picked in TurboTax? Have you asked TurboTax customer support about this, and if so, what did they say? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 50 mins ago